Stephen E Smith
1951 ~ 2019
Stephen E Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019 at his home in Midvale, Utah. He was born on August 23, 1951 in Murray, Utah to parents William "Bill" Smith and Blanche Ebert Smith.
He graduated from Hillcrest High School. He worked as a security guard and custodian in many different places throughout his life, including numerous schools in the Salt Lake Valley.
He married Valree Lewis, and they have two sons, Travis and Spencer. They later divorced. He was sealed for time and all eternity to his wife, Diane Smith in the Jordan River Temple, and they have two children, Trevor and Bonnie.
Stephen loved to go camping with his family and looked forward to long road trips each summer in his RV. On each trip, he would collect lots of souvenirs and trinkets. His favorite thing to collect from each trip was a "peachy cool" cowboy hat. During his life, he was able to travel to all 50 States on his many vacations. He loved all things with John Wayne, cowboys and westerns. He was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and oldies radio.
Stephen is survived by his father, Bill Smith, wife, Diane Smith, sons, Travis Smith (Natalie) and Trevor Smith (Stephanie), daughter Bonnie Foy (Jeremy), and 12 adoring grandchildren along with his brothers, Craig Smith (Sharon), Rick Smith (Laura), and sister Lori Young (David) and a loving extended family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Smith, and his son, Spencer Smith.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Goff Mortuary at 8090 S. State St. in Midvale, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Midvale 5th Ward, at 240 E. Greenwood Circle (7500 S.) in Midvale, Utah. A viewing will precede the funeral at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at Granite Cemetery at 2969 E. 9800 S., in Sandy, Utah. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019