Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Midvale 5th Ward
240 E. Greenwood Circle (7500 S.)
Midvale, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Midvale 5th Ward
240 E. Greenwood Circle (7500 S.)
Midvale, UT
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
Granite Cemetery
2969 E. 9800 S.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen E. Smith


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen E. Smith Obituary
Stephen E Smith
1951 ~ 2019
Stephen E Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019 at his home in Midvale, Utah. He was born on August 23, 1951 in Murray, Utah to parents William "Bill" Smith and Blanche Ebert Smith.
He graduated from Hillcrest High School. He worked as a security guard and custodian in many different places throughout his life, including numerous schools in the Salt Lake Valley.
He married Valree Lewis, and they have two sons, Travis and Spencer. They later divorced. He was sealed for time and all eternity to his wife, Diane Smith in the Jordan River Temple, and they have two children, Trevor and Bonnie.
Stephen loved to go camping with his family and looked forward to long road trips each summer in his RV. On each trip, he would collect lots of souvenirs and trinkets. His favorite thing to collect from each trip was a "peachy cool" cowboy hat. During his life, he was able to travel to all 50 States on his many vacations. He loved all things with John Wayne, cowboys and westerns. He was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and oldies radio.
Stephen is survived by his father, Bill Smith, wife, Diane Smith, sons, Travis Smith (Natalie) and Trevor Smith (Stephanie), daughter Bonnie Foy (Jeremy), and 12 adoring grandchildren along with his brothers, Craig Smith (Sharon), Rick Smith (Laura), and sister Lori Young (David) and a loving extended family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Smith, and his son, Spencer Smith.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Goff Mortuary at 8090 S. State St. in Midvale, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Midvale 5th Ward, at 240 E. Greenwood Circle (7500 S.) in Midvale, Utah. A viewing will precede the funeral at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at Granite Cemetery at 2969 E. 9800 S., in Sandy, Utah. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -