Stephen Gary Winter

Feb 17, 1941 ~ Sept 14, 2020

Cherished husband and father. He was a long-time resident of Big Cottonwood Canyon and loved working at Brighton Ski Resort. His other passion was boating at Flaming Gorge. He will be missed: gone but never forgotten. There will be no service due to Covid-19.



