|
|
Stephen Henry Bown
1934-2020
Millcreek, Utah-Stephen Henry Bown, age 85, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, from natural causes in his home in Millcreek, Utah, in the arms of his loving wife. Funeral services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Holladay, Utah, on Monday, March 9th beginning at noon. A viewing previous to graveside services will be held that morning beginning at 11:00 a.m. For an extended obituary, please go to www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020