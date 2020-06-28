Stephen Joe Cunningham
1942 - 2020
1942 ~ 2020
Stephen (Steve) Joe Cunningham, age 77, died April 28, 2020 in Mesquite, NV. He was born on July 12, 1942 in Ogden, UT, to Vernal Joseph and Ruby Handy Cunningham. Steve graduated from Weber High School and attended Utah State University and Weber State College.
Steve loved being outdoors fishing, hunting, golfing and riding horses. The greatest joy in his life were his grandchildren. He never missed a game, recital or golf tournament. Steve was happiest when he was with friends and family enjoying a nice BBQ.
Survivors include his wife Connie Cunningham of Mesquite, NV; daughter Chris Byers (Mark Norseth) of Salt Lake City, UT; son Jeff (Vennessa) Cunningham of Tooele, UT; stepdaughter Wendy (Rob) Martin of San Marcos, CA; stepdaughter Amber (Anthony) Farinha of San Mateo, CA; and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Favero, and parents Vernal and Ruby Cunningham.
A memorial and celebration of Steve's life will be held at Redwood Memorial Cemetery (6500 S. Redwood Rd., Taylorsville) on Friday, July 3rd at 10:00 am.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Redwood Memorial Cemetery
