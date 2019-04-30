Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Olsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Ray Olsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Ray Olsen Obituary
Stephen Ray Olsen
In Loving Memory
Stephen Ray Olsen passed away at his home in Orem on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Allan & Elva Jean Olsen. He is survived by Suzanne, his wife of nearly 45 years, as well as his seven children: Connie Rohwer (Jeff), Lisa Ward (Ben), Jenny Richardson (Paul), Linda Olsen, Megan Olsen, Leslie Macfarlane (Greg), and Andrew Olsen (Susi); and six grandchildren: Evan, David, Nathan, John, Jessica, and Rachel. A viewing will be held Sunday, May 5th, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 N. in Orem. A second viewing will be held Monday, May 6th, from 10 am to 11:45 am at the Windsor 1st Ward building located at 1505 N. 130 E. in Orem. A memorial service will follow at noon. Condolences
may be shared with the family online
at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now