|
|
Stephen Walter Gleave
1935 ~ 2019
Stephen Walter Gleave, 83 of Carlsbad California passed away Monday September 2, 2019 at 3:50 A.M. Steve was born in Salt Lake City Utah on October 23, 1935. He is survived by his wife of 62 years the former Patricia Schulthies, two daughters Stacey (George) Peurifoy of Peachtree City, Georgia and Allyson (David) Swanson of Carlsbad California. He was the loving grandfather of six grandchildren, Paige, Lindey, Ryan and Drew Peurifoy; Alexis and Mckenzie Bruno. Steve was also survived by three sisters Louise Earl, Anne Grant and Kay Quealy all of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded by his parents Rex and Edith Gleave and two sons Brian Dale and J. Bradford Gleave. Steve grew up in Spokane, Washington and Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended East High School in Salt Lake City. After graduation, Steve attended the University of Utah where he was member of the exclusive "Owl and Key" Honor Society and the Sigma Chi fraternity. While working in the field of Nuclear Research, Steve continued his education and earned a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Idaho and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He loved flying planes, learning, teaching classes at the local community college and in his spare time enjoyed hiking, biking, reading and swimming. Steve worked at IBM and Satellite Business Systems where he was instrumental in the design and implementation of satellites to be used for long distance communications. Steve was able to witness the results of his work by attending the launch of one of the satellites at Cape Canaveral. He continued his work in the Information and Technology Field at the Frito-Lay corporation where as Director of Automation he oversaw the upgrading of their plants and trucking Technology System.
In lieu of flowers please donate to (BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org). Please click on the "This is an honor/memory gift" and enter " Steve Gleave."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019