Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Stephen Wolff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Wolff


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Wolff Obituary
Stephen Lynn Wolff
"I Did It My Way"
(Frank Sinatra)
Stephen Wolff passed away peacefully at home on August 15th, 2019. He was born in SLC, UT to Larry Wolff and Leila Pappas on September 6, 1957. He is preceded in death by his father, stepfather (George Pappas), Grandma and Grandpa Cooley and many other loved ones.
He married his sweetheart, Patricia Rojas, on February 21, 1976. Together they blessed Stephanie Wolff (Rasmussen) and Eric Wolff. Steve loved his grandchildren Trishalynn Rasmussen and Daniel and Isaac Wolff more than anything and he enjoyed every moment with them. Steve is survived in death by his mom Leila, brother Ed Wolff, the love of his life Pat, children and grandchildren.
Please see Broomhead Funeral Home website for a more detailed tribute to this wonderful man. He touched so many lives. A celebration of life will be held at Broomhead Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 20th from 6pm-8pm 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah. Per Dad's favorite song, "Forever In Blue Jeans", he would have loved to have everyone wear their blue jeans and Pittsburgh Steelers attire in his honor! In lieu of flowers, please grab and hold someone you love. Tomorrow is NEVER promised. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now