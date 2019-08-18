|
|
Stephen Lynn Wolff
"I Did It My Way"
(Frank Sinatra)
Stephen Wolff passed away peacefully at home on August 15th, 2019. He was born in SLC, UT to Larry Wolff and Leila Pappas on September 6, 1957. He is preceded in death by his father, stepfather (George Pappas), Grandma and Grandpa Cooley and many other loved ones.
He married his sweetheart, Patricia Rojas, on February 21, 1976. Together they blessed Stephanie Wolff (Rasmussen) and Eric Wolff. Steve loved his grandchildren Trishalynn Rasmussen and Daniel and Isaac Wolff more than anything and he enjoyed every moment with them. Steve is survived in death by his mom Leila, brother Ed Wolff, the love of his life Pat, children and grandchildren.
Please see Broomhead Funeral Home website for a more detailed tribute to this wonderful man. He touched so many lives. A celebration of life will be held at Broomhead Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 20th from 6pm-8pm 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah. Per Dad's favorite song, "Forever In Blue Jeans", he would have loved to have everyone wear their blue jeans and Pittsburgh Steelers attire in his honor! In lieu of flowers, please grab and hold someone you love. Tomorrow is NEVER promised. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019