Steve A. Griego


1956 - 2019
Steve A. Griego Obituary
Steve Griego
Dec 22, 1956 ~ Oct 30, 2019
Steve Griego was larger than life in his compassion and humor, and more so than anything else, in his love. A loyal husband, son, uncle, father, and grandfather, Steve passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at age 62.
Always an adventurer, Steve's friends and loved ones remember him fondly as an avid fisherman, an enthusiastic reader, the caretaker of his beloved East Mountain home, and an ever-loyal servant to his God, Jehovah.
Steve was born on December 22, 1956 to Mary Garcia and Cloro Griego in Salt Lake City, Utah. Steve is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 27 years, Marcella Griego; his stepfather Arturo Garcia; his siblings George, Rudy and Ronnie Gonzales, Evelyn Valdez, Lillian Rodriguez, Lorraine Butterfield, Junior, James, and Bobby Griego, Manuel Medina, and Lorraine Gowens; children Brian Hernandez, Leah Vogel, Alexis Scott, Aaron Griego, Sara Osborne, and Mikayla Griego; and grandchildren Sophia Vogel and Alden and Milo Scott. His parents Mary Garcia and Cloro Griego and siblings Helen Rufi and Gilbert Gonzales precede him in death.
Steve was an active member of his Kingdom Hall, and his extended family of Jehovah's Witnesses will miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 1pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, North Auditorium, located at 8904 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM, followed by a reception to be announced at the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
