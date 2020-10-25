Steve passed away unexpectedly at home of a massive heart attack, Sunday October 18, 2020. Born January 23, 1943 in Salt Lake City to Clyde and Betty Winwood Anderson. Married to Nancy Lyons Anderson for 55 years. He attended West High and University of Utah. Steve was Branch Manager at W.W.Granger for over 30 years. He was a passionate outdoor enthusiast loved camping, skiing, boating, motorcycling, fishing, as well as flying his airplane, and many other activities, including travelling all over the world with his wife Nancy and a multitude of friends and family.
Steve will be remembered as a passionate artist, his creativity graced us with beautiful woodworking designs, sculptures, drawings and many amazing photos. He loved gardening and took great pride in his beautifully manicured yard. He had a deep appreciation for all types of artists and their work. His way of life and work ethic was an example for all of us. He was an opinionated man and didn't always see eye to eye with others, yet his wisdom was sought and valued by many over the years.
Steve is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughter Allison Humphrey (Chris) of Midvale, son Scott (Stacia) of Mt Shasta, CA and grandsons: Alex, Coleton and Brandt Humphrey, Jaden and Ian Anderson.
He provided his family with a wonderful life, he was such a hard worker, teacher and mentor to all.
"I was here but now I'm gone; I left my name to carry on. Those who liked me;
Liked me well. Those who didn't can go to hell!" ~E.M. Crane~
Private family services were be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, on Friday the 23rd of October 2020. Innichment at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mausoleum.
