Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Ryerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve H. Ryerson


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve H. Ryerson Obituary
Steve H. Ryerson
July 28, 1947 ~ March 7, 2020
On March 7, 2020, Steven Howard Ryerson, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 72, while on vacation in San Francisco. He was born on July 28, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa to Howard and Ardis (Ferguson) Ryerson. He received his Business degree from Drake University in Iowa. After moving around to Florida, California, and Washington he eventually settled in Utah where he met then married Linda Aoyama on August 28, 1982. They raised one daughter, Brittany Danyelle. After many years as a manager at Radio Shack, he retired as a Computing Solutions Manager at the University of Utah Campus Store several years ago. Steve had a passion for collecting art, knives, and antiques. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed reading books.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Howard, and his mother, Ardis. He is survived by his wife, Linda, their daughter, Brittany, his sister, Ann Carlson(Dave), brothers, Bill Ryerson(Natalia), Alan Ryerson(Annette) and an Aunt Carla, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private family gathering will be observed at a later date. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view updated service information at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -