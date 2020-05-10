|
Steve H. Ryerson
July 28, 1947 ~ March 7, 2020
On March 7, 2020, Steven Howard Ryerson, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 72, while on vacation in San Francisco. He was born on July 28, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa to Howard and Ardis (Ferguson) Ryerson. He received his Business degree from Drake University in Iowa. After moving around to Florida, California, and Washington he eventually settled in Utah where he met then married Linda Aoyama on August 28, 1982. They raised one daughter, Brittany Danyelle. After many years as a manager at Radio Shack, he retired as a Computing Solutions Manager at the University of Utah Campus Store several years ago. Steve had a passion for collecting art, knives, and antiques. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed reading books.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Howard, and his mother, Ardis. He is survived by his wife, Linda, their daughter, Brittany, his sister, Ann Carlson(Dave), brothers, Bill Ryerson(Natalia), Alan Ryerson(Annette) and an Aunt Carla, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private family gathering will be observed at a later date. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view updated service information at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020