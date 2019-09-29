Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Lambourne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Lambourne


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Lambourne Obituary
1943 ~ 2019
S. Jordan, UT-Steve C. Lambourne passed away on September 25, 2019 at home. Steve was born on August 17, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah to John S. Lambourne and Gladys Lambourne. He married Sandra Howe on August 2, 1962. In his youth, Steve served in the U.S. National Guard. He worked as a computer analyst for Hitatchi where he became United States Western Regional Manager. He travelled the world speaking and has published two books. Steve's greatest Joy in life was travelling and spending time with his family on the beaches in Mexico, the cabin in Midway, and the condo in Mesquite. Those were his happy places. Almost always, a Neil Diamond soundtrack would be played on repeat. Steve would light up with pride when he saw his grandkids and great-grandkids. We will forever miss his big hugs, silly personality, infectious laugh, and unconditional love. He endured many years of pain and suffering, just to see our faces one more day. We could never thank him enough for that! Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah with a viewing from 9 - 10:45 AM followed by a funeral service starting at 11 AM.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now