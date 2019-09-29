|
|
1943 ~ 2019
S. Jordan, UT-Steve C. Lambourne passed away on September 25, 2019 at home. Steve was born on August 17, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah to John S. Lambourne and Gladys Lambourne. He married Sandra Howe on August 2, 1962. In his youth, Steve served in the U.S. National Guard. He worked as a computer analyst for Hitatchi where he became United States Western Regional Manager. He travelled the world speaking and has published two books. Steve's greatest Joy in life was travelling and spending time with his family on the beaches in Mexico, the cabin in Midway, and the condo in Mesquite. Those were his happy places. Almost always, a Neil Diamond soundtrack would be played on repeat. Steve would light up with pride when he saw his grandkids and great-grandkids. We will forever miss his big hugs, silly personality, infectious laugh, and unconditional love. He endured many years of pain and suffering, just to see our faces one more day. We could never thank him enough for that! Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah with a viewing from 9 - 10:45 AM followed by a funeral service starting at 11 AM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019