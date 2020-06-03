1944 ~ 2020
Steve Peterson, 75, died peacefully at home in Salt Lake City on June 1, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City on June 19, 1944 to Wood and Beverly James Peterson.
Steve built a successful building company in the Salt Lake Valley, specializing in beautiful custom homes. While he loved to build, his true passion was for his cattle ranch in Morgan County; that is where he loved to be, to work, to ride out and spend hours in the saddle; he and his dog rounding up errant cows. He took pride in working hard, in the quality of that work and always believed in doing things right. Steve didn't sit still for long, he loved to talk, loved telling and hearing stories; he and Linda also traveled regularly, enjoying traveling to warm places with a beach. He worked hard and wasn't afraid to get his hands or his clothes dirty!
Steve Peterson is survived by his wife Linda, his dog Willow, daughters Alisha and Kristy, grandchildren Cole, Gabe, and Raelyn, and his brothers Jim and Wood Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents and his dogs Dingo, Jack, Tillie, and Gator.
Steve would want you to remember him telling stories and laughing, and to live life to the fullest, just like he did.
A special thank you to Dr. Jimmy Pearl and Dr. Donald Lappe and for their active involvement and great friendship.
A private family graveside memorial will be held at 10:00am on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 Highland Dr. A larger celebration of Steve's life will be held, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.