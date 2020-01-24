|
|
Steve Pierson
Feb 7, 1947 ~ Jan 18, 2020
Steve Pierson was born February 7th, 1947 in Midvale, Utah to Frank and Alice Hogan Pierson. His two sisters, Jane and Judy, along with his brother, Reed, were raised on a dairy farm. His love for farming, horses, and cattle began at an early age, and continued to be a central part of his and livelihood. He served an LDS mission to the North Eastern States mission and attended Utah State and Weber State University.
Steve was a successful farmer and rancher who took pride in caring for his cattle. He was blessed to be able to do what he loved. He had his own way of doing everything and was skilled at what he did. He was independent and always learning. He loved working hard so that he could give to his family and friends. Steve will be remembered for his generosity, honesty, hard work and selflessness. Steve's greatest delight was spending time playing with his grandchildren, who love him fiercely. They could rely on him to always be mischievous, entertaining, and as much a kid as any of them.
Steve passed away peacefully at home Saturday night January 18th after a year battling cancer and suffering a stroke the last month of his life. He is survived by his three children, Heather Moore (Doug), Emily Sosa (Cory), Spencer Pierson, six grandchildren, and three siblings. He is preceded in death by his wife Claudia Shields Pierson.
Services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Bingham Creek Stake Center, 8539 S 2200 W, West Jordan, Utah. We ask anyone planning on attending if they would like to please inscribe a memory or story of Steve that the family can have as a keepsake for family and grandchildren
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020