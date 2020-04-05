|
|
Steve Vasel Stefanoff
1921 ~ 2020
Our Dad, Steve Vasel Stefanoff, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in his home at the age of 98. Dad was born on September 17, 1921 in Trenton, Utah to his immigrant parents, Vasel and Rena Stefanoff where he learned and developed his passion of farming. As a young boy he moved to Murray with his family to continue row-crop farming. We always enjoyed when Dad would share his stories of working and playing with his many cousins on all the family farms.
Dad attended Granite High School and later joined the Naval Air Force as an Aviation Machinist Mate Second Class. During WWII Dad served stateside and in the Pacific Theater on Okinawa, Japan. While stationed in San Diego he met the love of his life Eileen. They were happily married for 73 years and had 4 children. They enjoyed traveling together, hosting gatherings with friends, and working together on their farm in Riverton, Utah. They later moved the farm to Delta, Utah while keeping their home in Riverton.
Dad was on the Board of Directors for Salt Lake County Water Users and serving on the Board of Directors for Salt Lake Distribution Canal Company. He was also President of Salt Lake County Farm Bureau for twelve years, and for over 50 years he was a member of American Legion Post 140. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus in the Catholic Church. He lived a long life of dedicated service and hard work, always providing for his family.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Eileen, son in law Scott Hembury, and brother in law Ted Buck. He is survived by his children, Pat Stefanoff, Dennis (Susan) Stefanoff, Diane Pritzkau, and Jan Hembury; Sisters Flora Buck, Maxine (Bob) Hughes, 9 Grandchildren, and 15 Great Grandchildren.
Due to the world pandemic private family services were held on Saturday April 4, 2020. Please share your thoughts and condolences online at www.broomheadfuneralhome.com. Funeral Director Broomhead Funeral Home, Riverton, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020