Steven L. Boes
1943 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019. He had received extraordinary care and compassion from the nurses and doctors at Lakeview CCU and ICU, and the Cardiology ICU at St Marks.
Steve was born 7 May 1943 in SLC, Utah to Herman W and Florine W Boes. He worked with his father in his construction business and then served a Southern States Mission. He married Suzanne Phillips on 19 March 1966. He served in the Army, stationed at Ft Lewis, Washington; Ft Sam Houston, Texas; and Ft Bragg, NC. He also worked at the Beeline Oil Refinery. Steve graduated from Weber State University in Information Technology; working and retiring from Kenway Engineering. He had great admiration for his co-workers, and considered them his friends.
He is survived by Suzanne, Kim, Kori, Kollin, Nicole, Tori and Alex Boes, Charles Kimball, and Pat and Rich Higham. He loved his kids and grandkids and were so proud of them. We'll honor him at a family graveside service in Bountiful. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019