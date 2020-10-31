Steven Daryl Smith
1944 - 2020
Steven Daryl Smith passed away surrounded by loved ones, Thursday morning, October 29th, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born November 27, 1944 in Orem, Utah to Beth E. Hutchings and Ned Steven Smith, Married Frances Eugenia (Jean) Parris on August 8, 1969, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Our dad will be interred at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery with a graveside service for immediate family members. We would love you to share your thoughts and memories online through CannonMortuary.com
where complete obituary is posted.