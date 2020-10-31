1/2
Steven Daryl Smith
1944 - 2020
Steven Daryl Smith passed away surrounded by loved ones, Thursday morning, October 29th, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born November 27, 1944 in Orem, Utah to Beth E. Hutchings and Ned Steven Smith, Married Frances Eugenia (Jean) Parris on August 8, 1969, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Our dad will be interred at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery with a graveside service for immediate family members.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
