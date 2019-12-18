|
|
Steven Dean Crawley
1951-2019
Steven Dean Crawley passed away in the early hours of Dec. 14th, surrounded by those he loved most on both sides of the veil following a week of battling congestive heart failure.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Sandy Granite Stake Center, 2535 E Newcastle Drive. A viewing will precede the services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at that location. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m., Cannon Mortuary, 2460 Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) Interment Wasatch Lawn Cemetery. Complete obituary at cannonmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019