Steven
Douglas Reed
1961 ~ 2019
"Time has brought your heart to me. I have loved you for a thousand years, I'll love you for a thousand more."
Steven Douglas Reed, 58 passed away at home with his wife and daughter at his side, July 13, 2019, from end-stage renal disease. Steven was born June 13, 1961, to Ward and Loretta Reed in Norfolk, VA and was third of six children. His family lived in several states, before settling in the Sugarhouse area where he grew up and went to school. Steven attended South High School. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Steven graduated from American Technical College where he received a certificate in Transmission Repair. Afterward, Steven was hired as a Heavy Duty Mechanic at Salt Lake City Fleet where he worked for 14 years, he thoroughly enjoyed being their field service technician in which he repaired and serviced all fire vehicles throughout Salt Lake City.
Steven enjoyed RC Flying with Club members of Intermountain Silent Flyers (IMSF). He made lifelong friends and enjoyed building and flying many different RC model airplanes. Along with being blessed with great mechanical skills to repair anything, Steven enjoyed being with his family, traveling, cooking, gardening, and creating and building yard art and the willingness to help anyone who asked him.
Steven will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him especially by his best friend and sweetheart, Debbie Simpson Reed, whom he married May 22, 1981, and later sealed in the Jordan River Temple. Their marriage was blessed with four beautiful children who Steven loved with all his heart. Jerel 37 (Megan), Deven 34 (Tessa), Drew 33 (Monica) and Sarah 31 (Joshua King) and five precious grandchildren, Samuel and Ezequiel Garcia, Zoey, Lexy, and Jericho Reed.
Steven is survived by his loving mother, Loretta, sisters; Betty, Virginia, and Jennifer. Also brothers; Bryan and Val. Many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. His father, Ward passed away on June 29, 2000.
Steven was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 37 years and fought this disease every day. In 2013 he had a below-knee amputation on his left leg from complications of Charcot. Steven's health took a turn for the worse four years ago when his kidneys stopped working in which he started dialysis and was placed on the kidney transplant list. After his triple heart by-pass in December 2017, Steven never fully recovered. The pain from back spasms and the side effects from dialysis affected him physically, emotionally, and mentally.
We would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice for their care of Steven and support to his family. Also, we would like to kindly thank Dr. Peter Christensen, his primary care physician who showed compassion, kindness, and emotional support toward Steven for over 20 years. Steven was proud to be an organ donor.
We lovingly invite family and friends to celebrate Steven's life on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Hidden Village Park, 555 West 5430 South, Murray, Utah from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 21, 2019