Steven E. Gillespie
July 2, 1941 - February 28, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Steve Gillespie age 79, passed away on February 28, 2020 of heart failure. He was born July 2, 1941 to Paul E. and Mary Lees Gillespie. Steve graduated from West High School and attended the University of Utah where he received his accounting degree.
He was employed as business manager and accountant at Sun Photo. Upon his retirement, Steve pursued his love of working with the elderly by working for a Community Outreach program for senior citizens at the U of U Department of Social Work. Steve was a lifelong student and continued taking classes at the U of U throughout his adult life. He loved the arts, symphony and theatre. The Utah Shakespearian Festival was an event he seldom missed. He was fortunate to have many friends who shared his love for the arts and travel. Steve was a good and kind man. He was easy going, funny, and had the ability to make friends wherever he went.
He was a long-time member of the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake. Steve had great love for his family and is survived by his sisters Kaye (Jon) Gilbert, Connie Reick; nephew Paul (Erin) Gilbert and son Alex; niece Jane (Tim) Wang and daughter Elise. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Don Reick.
Private burial services were held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, Sandy, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020