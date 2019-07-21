Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
10171 S. Gold Nugget Circle
South Jordan, UT
Steven Haws


1943 - 2019
Steven Haws Obituary
Steven Walter Haws
In Loving Memory
Midvale, UT-Our dear husband and father Steven Walter Haws passed away peacefully at his home on July 18th 2019 surround by his loved ones. He was born on July 23, 1943 to Jett Haws and Eunice Gundersen. He married the love of his life Joyce Rackley in 1963. Steve will be forever remembered by his three children, Stephanie (Wayne) Gallup, Susan (Jason) Paul, Steven (Amanda) and by grandchildren Nick, Jessica, Justin, Brooklyn, Jayson, Trevor, Sydney and by great Grandchildren Elijah, Evelynn, Sophia and by his Brothers Jim Haws, Tony (Teresa), Clay (Diane), Jeff, Dennis (Janey) and by his uncle Max (Georgia) and by his Morning Coffee Family.
He proudly served in the Army Reserve from 1963 to 1969. He owned and ran his own construction company until 1989, when he had an opportunity of a lifetime to work for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources where he retired after a distinguished 17 year career.
He loved the outdoors and was an outstanding Hunter, Fisherman, Trapper and Guide. He passed on his passion and created remarkable Hunters.
A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at 5 pm, on Saturday July 27 at 10171 S. Gold Nugget Circle South Jordan, UT 84095. In lieu of flowers please bring a potluck food item.
Steve will be dearly missed by all but especially by his beloved wife.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 21, 2019
