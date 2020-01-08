Home

Ashley Valley Funeral Home
410 N 800 W
Vernal, UT 84078
(435) 789-2834
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dutch Canyon Ward
165 North Center Street
Midway, UT
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dutch Canyon Ward
165 North Center Street
Midway, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Dutch Canyon Ward
165 North Center Street
Midway, UT
View Map
Resources
Steven L. Badger


1968 - 2020
Steven L. Badger Obituary
1968 ~ 2020
A remarkable husband, father, brother, and son Steven L. Badger passed away suddenly in Midway, Utah on January 2, 2020 at the age of 51. Steve is one of six boys born to Adrienne Rice Badger and Franklin (Lon) Badger on February 27, 1968 in Ogden, Utah. As a young man, growing up in Bountiful, Utah he was involved in many sports, but had a passion for football. He was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Seville, Spain. Steve attended Brigham Young University graduating with degrees in both Nursing and International Relations later receiving his MBA from the University of Phoenix.
He married his sweetheart, Cherice Robb of Vernal, Utah for time and all eternity on August 25, 1995 in the Salt Lake Temple. Steven dedicates nearly three-decades of his life to healthcare within Intermountain Healthcare and most recently HCA Healthcare in Northwest Arkansas.
Steve found his greatest joy and satisfaction with his wife Cherice and children: Haley, Caden, Austin, and Ashlyn. He coached youth football and basketball programs in Wasatch County and found great joy watching his children play in their sports events. Steve willingly served within his Church throughout his life. He loved his family greatly and they were always his greatest priority. He will be greatly missed.
Steve is survived by parents Franklin (Lon) Badger [Lynda] and Adrienne Rice Badger, wife Cherice Robb Badger, children Haley (22), Caden (20), Austin (16), Ashlyn (16), Siblings Michael [Joy], Kelly, Christopher [Christine], Matthew [Juana], Scott [Nicholle].
He is preceded in death by daughter Asia, brother-in-law Claye Robb [Kym], and grandparents Franklin & Rose Badger, Adrian & Jeanette Rice.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Dutch Canyon Ward 165 North Center Street in Midway, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday evening from 6-8PM and Friday 9:00-10:30AM all at the church. Interment will be in the Midway cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.AshleyValleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
