Steven L. Kehl
Jan 14,1950 ~ Oct 11, 2019
Steven L. Kehl unexpectedly passed away at home on October 11, 2019. Steven was born in SLC on January 14, 1950. He was the first of three children born to Jack C. Kehl and Beth Lamb Kehl. On May 13, 2019 he married Imsuna Song.
Survivors include his wife, his sister Joan Carling, and her husband Ronald Carling and their two sons David and Erik. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Don J. Kehl.
Interment of ashes will be at Wales, UT. Online condolences can be left on Steve's memorial tribute at www.kramerfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019