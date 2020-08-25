Steven Lee Edge

1955 ~ 2020

Steven Lee Edge was born May 18,1955 in Salt Lake City Utah. He passed away on August 12, 2020 at age 65, just four months following the death of his wife Tamara Phizacklea Edge. Both of Steven's parents are deceased. Still living are siblings Randy and Jane, Tammy and Kelly, Rick and Vicky, as well as nieces and nephews, Rick, Emily, Natalie, Lindsey, Megan, Riley, Nichole, and Sarah.

"Captain Steven" has left the port sailing off to beautiful horizons. His love for fishing and nature led him to Florida - where our father was raised. That was where he wanted to finish his life. Steve said he had fulfilled all of his dreams.

He attended Brighton High School, where he had so many friends. He served in the US army and had many adventures working construction in various settings. Steve never met a stranger. If he only had a dollar, half of it was yours to share. Steve had a sense of humor making others laugh at the most unexpected moments. He was a special part of our family, being the youngest boy, and he will be greatly missed.

In lieu of a service, Steven requested cremation asking his ashes be spread near his home in Florida. Due to COVID 19 there will be no funeral. Prior to passing, Steve requested his friends and family tell stories and share memories about him. He has a Facebook page Steven Edge or contact his sister Tammy at tamedge@gmail.com. The family is also planning a celebration of his life TBA via Steve's Facebook page.



