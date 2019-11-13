|
Steven Lee Garrett
June 20, 1951 ~ Nov 10, 2019
"Garrett" was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 20, 1951 and passed away peacefully with his wife and children at his side on November 10, 2019. He married the love of his life, Janet Davis Garrett on February 23, 1973. Garrett had a passion for the outdoors, his classic cars and his family. He was a proud father and grandfather and was adored and loved by all who met him. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet, and his children Casey (Nicole) Garrett and Janeal (Ryan) Winters as well as 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, family and friends who helped out along the way; your love and support is appreciated.
In lieu of flowers and services Garrett's wishes are that you take a fishing trip, attend a car show or polish up your classic car and keep your memories of him alive.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019