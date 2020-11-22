Steven Morgan Sorensen
1937~2020
Holladay, UT-Steven Morgan Sorensen. What to say… a man of great pride, a man of great responsibility and a man of great loyalty. Steven loved his family and touched everyone he encountered throughout his life, whether it was at work, on the golf course or just someone that he met on the street.
To attempt to wrap Steven up in a few words is exceedingly difficult but the word that stands out is Loyal. Loyalty was not something that Steven just threw around on a whim, he was strict with his moves but once you had it you had it. He never faltered on his family, his friends, or his word.
Steven worked in furniture almost his entire working life; he started at Southeast Furniture working for his dad and ended up with a 30-year career working for Lane Furniture. Many people say when you work in Furniture you have sawdust in your veins, Steven Sorensen had sawdust in his veins!
He won many sales contests while he worked with Lane and has all the awards on the wall to prove it, but one award was a special one. It was a blue leather Lane Carrera model recliner, this piece of furniture ended up being a large part of our lives. It was a main stay in the living room for upwards of 30 years and he spent many a day watching the Jazz, auto racing, golf or just taking a nice afternoon snooze.
That chair represents much more to his life than just a comfortable chair to take a nap in. That chair represents the industry that gave his family everything. To him selling one of those reclines meant he was able to sign his kids up for the sport they were interested in, or that they could get new skis next winter! It was a career from the outside but on the inside, it was his social circle, his passion, his tradition, and his comfort.
He did manage to take time off from winning awards at work over the years and he used that time very well! He and Susan took trips all over the world! They roamed Europe, flew down under to Australia, and took a ride through the Panama Canal! He played golf as much as possible and hit courses all over the place! He didn't have to travel much to ski but skied his whole life in beautiful Utah powder! Had a passion for Porsche's, and if he was near a body of water the goal was to get the boat on the water and catch as many fish as possible!
Steven passed away on November the 18th at 7:20pm in his home with family around due to complications from a long fight with Multiple Sclerosis.
He is survived by his wife Susan, his children, Shaun and wife Jennifer, Senti and husband Jerry, and Staci and husband Tod. His grandchildren; Soren and wife Shawnee, Sloan, Ciarra and husband Duncan, Spencer, Lauren, Cole, Luke, and Jade. Also, his 3 beautiful great granddaughters Emma, Sage, and Margot.
He is preceded in death by his father S. Morgan Sorensen, his mother Nabbie Sorensen Lett and his sister Sally Gardner.
In lieu of flowers Steven would hope that you would show your kindness and generosity with the Utah Food Bank.
Graveside services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, 1:00 pm at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 S. Memory Lane, Holladay, UT. To join the services by ZOOM or to share condolences with the family, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/steven-morgan-sorensen/