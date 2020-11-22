Steven and I crossed paths when he was just a kid, working at Southeast Furniture. His dad was my boss. I remember asking Morgan one day, how he raised such unspoiled kids (Steve and Sally) when he could give them so much? The gist of his answer was, "Don't give them things until they really want them, and let them pay for a part of it." My sympathy to all of Steve's loved ones. Such an honorable family.

Karen Housel March

Coworker