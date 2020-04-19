Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Ralph Blake


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Ralph Blake Obituary
Steven Ralph Blake
1947 ~ 2020
After a long illness Steven returned to his Heavenly Father on April 15, 2020 and is now at peace. He was born June 8, 1947 in Salt Lake City to Joanne and M. William Blake. He is survived by his mother; siblings Rob (Sue), Janet (Jim) Jones, Nancy Davis and Annie (Chris) Swan. Steven will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Elysian Burial Gardens. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -