Steven Raymond Holt (62)
Mar 22, 1957 ~ Jan 9, 2020
Steven was born on March 22, 1957 in Walnut Creek California. He died peacefully in his family's presence on January 9, 2020 after a long illness at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. He is the youngest son of Adam C. Holt (deceased), and Lois E. (Atthowe) Holt.
He graduated from Mt. Diablo High School and attended Diablo Valley College in Concord, California studying Electronics. Steven went on to a career in the Telecommunications field with Union Oil Co. (Unocal) in California, Qwest Communications and CenturyLink in Salt Lake City, Utah. He enjoyed everyone that he worked with and had many great experiences and friendships.
Steven's interests also included Ham Radio, gardening, traveling, music, and spending as much time as possible with his family. Most of all, Steven enjoyed helping others and continually looked for opportunities to uplift and encourage all with his positive outlook and great sense of humor.
Survivors include his loving wife, Karen (Becher) Holt of Appleton, Wisconsin, married 39 years, son Shaun and wife Chelsea, grandsons Hendrix (5) and Deeno (1), mother Lois E. (Atthowe) Holt, brothers, Kenneth and wife Lynn , Wayne and wife Cristine,sister Christine (Holt) Symmons and husband Michael, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service and Celebration Luncheon for Steven will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the afternoon. All are welcome.
Meadow Ranch Chapel, 3382 E. Spring Mountain Drive, Eagle Mountain, Utah 84005
Private burial in the Highland City Cemetery, Highland, Utah
Steven's family would like to extend a special thanks to all who cared for him and love him, especially the IHC Medical Staff, his family, and friends.
Cards, flowers or gifts may be sent to Steven's home or brought to the service. We are grateful for your kindness.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020