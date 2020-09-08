1/1
Steven Richins
1981~ 2020
There was a celebration in heaven August 28th 2020, when Steven Richins unexpectedly left this life. Preceded in death by his Grandma Joanne Grant and his Fiance Trista Ackman who welcomed Steven with fireworks in heaven. He was survived by his father Shay Richins, his mother and stop father Marva and Del Lyddon. His siblings Michael, Candiemay, and Randi. Other siblings include Daniel Gentry, Ashley and Alyson Werner, and his brother from another mother Jesse Senteno.
Born July 4th 1981, Steven's greatest accomplishments during his short 39 years of life included: being wildly inappropriate, pulling pranks, and making people laugh at any given time.
Steven loved few, but those he loved he was loyal to. You could count on him on him to show up with a bat and shovel without question. He was good to help you fix your car, even in the middle of the night, as long as you could handle his foul language he used when he couldn't find the right lug nut.
Steven would rather people celebrate his life by having a drink and toast his life; just don't forget to pour a little out for him. Celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday September 11th 2020, at Barnes Park in Kaysville Utah, Pavilion one.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Barnes Park
