1/1
Steven Rowe Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Rowe Smith
January 22, 1941- July 21, 2020
Steve was born January 22, 1941 to William and Catherine Smith. He was married to Vickie M. Smith in 1969. Together they raised three daughters, Lisa D Fuller, Wendy Katherine Hamu, and Amber Kay McAuley. He also had a daughter from a previous marriage, Robyn Smith. He had 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings Walter, Carolyn, Roger, Marsha and Paul. Steve was an engineer, loved history and to participate in reenactments for different periods of history (Revolutionary War, Civil War, and Mountain men). He will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved