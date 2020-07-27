Steven Rowe Smith

January 22, 1941- July 21, 2020

Steve was born January 22, 1941 to William and Catherine Smith. He was married to Vickie M. Smith in 1969. Together they raised three daughters, Lisa D Fuller, Wendy Katherine Hamu, and Amber Kay McAuley. He also had a daughter from a previous marriage, Robyn Smith. He had 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings Walter, Carolyn, Roger, Marsha and Paul. Steve was an engineer, loved history and to participate in reenactments for different periods of history (Revolutionary War, Civil War, and Mountain men). He will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store