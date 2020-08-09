1946 ~ 2020

Steven Rowland Summerhays, 73, left the constraints of this world on August 2nd, 2020 while residing in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on October 4th, 1946 to Phoebe and Joseph Summerhays in Salt Lake City, Utah. Steve was raised in Salt Lake City by two loving parents and graduated from East High School. He served in the Eastern States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Soon after his return, he married Vickie Lynn Cottrell in the Salt Lake Temple on August 15th, 1968. They were married for nineteen years and had three children. He later married Pamela Jean Willich of Las Vegas on March 4th, 2001.

Steve had a knack for building and fixing anything, which he learned from building the family cabin with his dad and brothers when he was a teenager. He often used these skills in the service of others. He looked forward to Sunday night family gatherings at his parents' home where his brothers and sister and their families would all tell reminiscent stories, discuss the news of the day, laugh loudly and eat ice cream.

Steve made it a priority to have the newest gadgets available. He was known to have the first cell phone, microwave, answering machine and VCR in the neighborhood. He loved to figure out how things worked by taking them apart and putting it all back together again. He also loved his motorcycles and considered his motorcycle trip back east to be one of the highlights of his life.

Most of all, Steve lived to lift the spirits of others by making them smile, even if it was at his own expense. Remembering his larger-than-life laugh, his deep, warm voice and his witty sense of humor will always be a comfort to those that knew him, and now miss him greatly. Steve is survived by his wife, Pam, his three children, Jenifer Andrus (Robert), Steven Alexander Summerhays, (Courtney), Joshua J. Summerhays (Nichole), his stepdaughter Jennifer Greening, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Jeff and Dan and sister Susie Hailes. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry, and sister Janet.

A celebration of his life will be held on August 15th at 11:00 a.m.at the Dr. O. Roy Hardy Park in Riverton, UT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store