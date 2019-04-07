|
Steven (Steve) Theodore Strasters
1954 - 2019
Steven (Steve) Theodore Strasters, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home in South Jordan on April 4, 2019. Steve's wit, perception, judgment, and comprehension made him a man of great intelligence. Steve had a unique perspective on life and death. With the end goal reaching of achieving a state of happiness and only worrying about things he could control.
The world lost a great father, husband, and grandfather. He rejected the "Established Institution", criticized leadership, promoted love, understanding, and intelligent thought. He wanted our world to be a place of greater understanding and enlightened thought. He will be missed by all that knew him. He was a graduate of Granger High School, and most recently a journeyman sheet metal worker for local 312. He was born and lived his life in the Salt Lake Valley. He was born November 30, 1954 to Mother Dorothy Burdick Strasters and Father Walter Strasters. He was married to the love of his life and wife of 43 years, Deanna Strasters. He is survived in death wife Deanna, and children Tom, Matt and wife Britney, and Mike Strasters. His grandchildren: Kaden, Marley, Tavyen, Vince, Kevin, Tyson, Nathan, Jayden, Sage, and brother Richard and wife Camille.
"All these places have their moments, with lovers and friends I still can recall. Some are dead and some are living. In my life, I've loved them all…" The Beatles.
Steve will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019