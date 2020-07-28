1/1
Stewart D. Burton
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 6, 1928 to July 22, 2020
Stewart D. Burton passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, in St. George, Utah, with his wife Karin and granddaughter Deborah Baxter Ouzts by his side.
He was born on April 6, 1928 in Kaysville, Utah to Hubert Charles Burton and Millie Alice Criddle.
He married Dorothy Evelyn Broome on November 21, 1951, to whom he was devotedly married for 59 years, and had two children, Dana and Stewart Dawson, Jr., along with 7 grandchildren and 9.5 great-grandchildren.
After Dorothy passed he married Karin Matthews, who was a dear and loving companion and later an extraordinarily devoted caretaker to Stewart, just as Dorothy had been.
In addition to family, Stewart loved his God and his country. He had a remarkable career serving his country with the State Department, almost all of that time in Mexico and South America, where he also served in many church callings and was able to help many authorities of the Church with their work.
Stewart will also be missed terribly by many nieces and nephews, and many others he loved and served over the years in North and South America. In Stewart's humility, he only wanted to be remembered as "a good man who loved to walk."
There will be a private service for family only on July 30, 2020.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved