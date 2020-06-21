Stewart E. Campbell
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1938 ~ 2020
Stewart E. Campbell was born November 23, 1938 to Joseph Stewart Campbell and Mary Ensign Campbell in Ogden, Utah. He passed peacefully at home June 13, 2020 in Sandy, Utah surrounded by his wife, family and puppy, Cub. He was the youngest of three children, and is survived by Elizabeth Jacobson and Ted Campbell, as well as all of his nieces and nephews. Stewart attended Ogden High School and was a member of the first four-year graduating class at Weber State University. He was married to Patricia K. McGarry and had four sons: Stewart Jr. (Sharon), Tyler (Debbie), Matthew (deceased) and Jeff, which gave him 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren (with four on the way). He later met and married Joanne Kemp Evenson, who was the love of his life. Joanne gave him his treasured stepchildren Terri, Sherry (Wayne), Fred (Monica) and Lee (Cindy), who he loved as his own. They gave him 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Stewart was a proud member of the Young Democrats - even converting his former professor, Rod Julander, to the Democratic Party. This lifelong passion for politics grew into a weekly Breakfast Club with his friends Fred, Gene, Pete and Rod, something he carried on throughout his life. Stewart was associated with the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control from 1971 - 2019, where he was well-respected and cultivated many friendships. He traveled across the world running his business Campbell & Associates, and later Cirrus Beverage Company, as a broker representative for numerous distilleries. If you drank it, he repped it.
When Stewart wasn't working, you could find him on his Harley or in his RV, traveling across the US and Canada with Joanne and their dog, Bear. He loved his second little home at Cocopah Resort in Yuma, Arizona and taking side trips to Los Algodones, Mexico to drink margaritas. He also loved golf, Indy racing and his Utah Jazz, holding season tickets for 11 years.
His family would like to thank his many doctors, and hospice team - his favorite nurse Becky, as well as Ruth and Mike - for their wonderful care. His hospice team from Quality Hospice was instrumental in completing Stewart's final Bucket List wish: Getting the Breakfast Boys together one last time. His beloved Schipperke Bear waited for him at the Rainbow Bridge, where he met him, in his own words, "going out with a smile on my face - feet first!"
As to Stewart's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or the Humane Society. Until we meet again, love from your Bony Butt.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 19, 2020
MY MEMORIES OF SO MANY FUN TIMES TOGETHER WILL ALWAYS HOLD A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART!!! GOD SPEED MY DEAR FRIEND, UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.
LOVE ALWAYS, CRAZY!❤
Jane Landon
Friend
June 18, 2020
We fondly remember Stu as part of the "Animals" golf group in Yuma for many years. We enjoyed the hospitality that he shared each year with the Animals hosting the infamous Sausage Fest! He will be remembered for his "special" beverages in the cantina. Memories of Stu will not be forgotten.
Cec Failler - Animals Representative
Friend
June 17, 2020
I've known and worked with Stu in some capacity for over 25 years and I have to say that he was one of the last good ole guys in this industry! He was wonderful to work with and he will be missed! He was one of a kind! I loved chatting with him!
Robin Frey
Coworker
June 16, 2020
Stewart was a dear friend from Yuma at Cocopah Resort.
We had some awesome times together, travelled with him
and Jo-Anne. Many fond memories....never forgotten.
My condolences to Jo-Anne and family.

Sharon McRae
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved