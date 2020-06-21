MY MEMORIES OF SO MANY FUN TIMES TOGETHER WILL ALWAYS HOLD A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART!!! GOD SPEED MY DEAR FRIEND, UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.
LOVE ALWAYS, CRAZY!❤
1938 ~ 2020
Stewart E. Campbell was born November 23, 1938 to Joseph Stewart Campbell and Mary Ensign Campbell in Ogden, Utah. He passed peacefully at home June 13, 2020 in Sandy, Utah surrounded by his wife, family and puppy, Cub. He was the youngest of three children, and is survived by Elizabeth Jacobson and Ted Campbell, as well as all of his nieces and nephews. Stewart attended Ogden High School and was a member of the first four-year graduating class at Weber State University. He was married to Patricia K. McGarry and had four sons: Stewart Jr. (Sharon), Tyler (Debbie), Matthew (deceased) and Jeff, which gave him 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren (with four on the way). He later met and married Joanne Kemp Evenson, who was the love of his life. Joanne gave him his treasured stepchildren Terri, Sherry (Wayne), Fred (Monica) and Lee (Cindy), who he loved as his own. They gave him 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Stewart was a proud member of the Young Democrats - even converting his former professor, Rod Julander, to the Democratic Party. This lifelong passion for politics grew into a weekly Breakfast Club with his friends Fred, Gene, Pete and Rod, something he carried on throughout his life. Stewart was associated with the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control from 1971 - 2019, where he was well-respected and cultivated many friendships. He traveled across the world running his business Campbell & Associates, and later Cirrus Beverage Company, as a broker representative for numerous distilleries. If you drank it, he repped it.
When Stewart wasn't working, you could find him on his Harley or in his RV, traveling across the US and Canada with Joanne and their dog, Bear. He loved his second little home at Cocopah Resort in Yuma, Arizona and taking side trips to Los Algodones, Mexico to drink margaritas. He also loved golf, Indy racing and his Utah Jazz, holding season tickets for 11 years.
His family would like to thank his many doctors, and hospice team - his favorite nurse Becky, as well as Ruth and Mike - for their wonderful care. His hospice team from Quality Hospice was instrumental in completing Stewart's final Bucket List wish: Getting the Breakfast Boys together one last time. His beloved Schipperke Bear waited for him at the Rainbow Bridge, where he met him, in his own words, "going out with a smile on my face - feet first!"
As to Stewart's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or the Humane Society. Until we meet again, love from your Bony Butt.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.