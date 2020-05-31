Stewart W. Gollan

1972 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Stewart Gollan was a brilliant civil rights attorney. Before joining the bar, he worked in animal welfare as the executive director of No More Homeless Pets. Members of the local punk rock community will remember Stewart from KRCL's Behind the Zion Curtain. It is also possible that he refused to sell you an album during his employ at Raunch Records. Stewart's happiest period was when he worked with his best friend and mentor, Brian Barnard. An avid bicyclist, a gourmet cook, and an excellent travel companion, Stewart collected friends from every walk of life. Stew dedicated countless hours of pro bono work, much of it focused on the homeless. Indeed, he and his wife, Maren Larson, first met at the Homeless Street Law Viaduct Clinic, where they flirted between legal consultations. Members of the legal community have lost a friend who freely shared his encyclopedic knowledge of civil rights law to anyone who needed help. For 48 years Stewart fought harder to live than most of us will ever understand. He lost his fight to bipolar disorder this May 27, 2020. His family requests that anyone whose life was touched by Stewart donate to the ACLU of Utah so that they can continue to protect the rights and liberties that Stew cared so much about or to the to the Rocky Mountain Innocence Clinic to thank Stewart's favorite law professor, Jensie Anderson.Please visit Larkin Mortuary website to offer condolences.



