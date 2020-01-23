|
|
Stig Axel Stromberg
1930 - 2020
Stig Axel Stromberg returned home on January 18, 2020. He was born September 3, 1930 in Larsmo, Finland to Johannes and Jenny Stromberg. He married Ceidie Gudrun Lovisa Eriksson on June 18, 1955. They had 6 children, 27 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the River View Chapel at 12101 South 700 West in Draper, UT with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the service. A viewing will also be held Sunday, evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd (10600 South) in Sandy, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020