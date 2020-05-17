|
|
1939~2020
West Jordan, UT-On a beautiful Spring morning on May 15, 2020, Stig passed away surrounded by family. Born August 31, 1939 to Sverre and Alvild Hammer in Trondheim, Norway. April 1949, he immigrated via Ellis Island to America. Married Diane Allen September 5, 1958. Together they raised 3 sons and a daughter, Allen, Laura (Darryl), Scott (Lori), Clark (Suellen). He felt blessed to have 7 special grand kids to nurture and tease. Vance, Judd, Ellie, Blake, Steele, Brogan and Stig Holt - his namesake. He will no longer suffer from his many health issues, MS for 50 years, etc. But it was pulmonary fibrosis with pneumonia that took his final breath. He was a very proud Viking of Norway; loved America and his family.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 11 am at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 S Memory Lane, Holladay, UT. Arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Memories may be shared at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/stig-harald-hammer/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020