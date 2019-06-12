|
|
1954 ~ 2019
Stuart Glenn Garner, 64, passed away Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 with his loving wife, Brenda by his side. Stuart was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. Stuart was born March 11, 1954 in Ogden, Utah to Edith Brown and Orlin H Garner, the seventh of eight children
He married Brenda Street on August 8, 1981 in Salt Lake City, UT. They loved to travel together and spend time with their families and friends. Stuart loved the Utah mountains and enjoyed camping, target shooting and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed yard work and gardening.
Stuart attended West High School in Salt Lake City and enjoyed lifelong friendships with many classmates. He worked for Vic's Key Shop as a locksmith for many years, learning the trade as he went.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda, sister Linda (Larry) Christensen, brother Tracy (Rebecca) Garner, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ronald, Jay, Jeffrey, Steven and sister Janette.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 15, 2019 at Murray Park, Pavilion #3, 495 E 5300 So, Murray, UT 84107 from 6-9 PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 12, 2019