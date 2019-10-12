|
|
Stuart Lynn
Poelman
1937 - 2019
Stuart Lynn Poelman 1937 - 2019. His life was well lived and he was well loved! After courageously suffering with iill health for many years, the Lord called him home, with his loving wife by his side, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 82.
This honorable, hard-working, and generous man has left a permanent imprint on our hearts and souls. His influence for good will be remembered by many, most notably by his dedicated wife of 56 years, Helen (Ward) and his children Brad (Kimberly "Tee"), Shauna (Brian) Peterson, Heather, Brian, David (Natalie) and Kara (Paul) Kelly. He is the proud grandfather to 22 wonderful grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends by whom he will be missed. Family was the pivotal essence of Stuart's life.
Stuart was born on his family's kitchen table in Salt Lake City Utah, and his mother used to say "he's been hanging around there ever since!" Stuart found a great education and life long friends at East High School where he graduated in 1955. He did his basic training for the National Guard at Fort Ord before heading to the University of Utah where he pledged Sigma Chi fraternity and went on to study business and earned his Juris Doctorate degree.
Stuart served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands as a young adult and later in life served with Helen on outstanding missions in Virginia and Hawaii. He had many cherished experiences serving in the Bishopric of the EMC 12th Ward, the Bishop of the Singles 19th Ward and in the Stake Presidency of the East Millcreek Stake. His life was focused on being a selfless, dedicated, faithful disciple of Christ.
As a very young boy, Stuart, along with his siblings, learned to work hard and to take on whatever job was available to support himself and his family. He collected soda bottles, sold newspapers, shined shoes, and delivered produce. These experiences set the foundation for his life-long dedication to a solid work ethic, thrift, family, and community. As a lead partner in the law firms of both Snow, Christensen & Martineau and Blackburn & Stoll, Stuart was known for his work ethic and integrity by colleagues and clients alike. He also enjoyed swimming, running, motorcycles, boating, music, travel and a good lawyer joke. He had a fun, unique sense of humor.
Stuart was preceded in death by his parents Ella May (Perkins) and Hendrik Poelman, his brothers Ronald and Lloyd, sister Carol Feltch and sister-in-law Claire Stoddard Poelman. He is survived by his brother Keith (Linda), sister Marva (Robert) Pothier, Brothers-in-law Brent (Marty)Feltch and sisters-in-law Anne Osborne and Catherine (Harold) Weight.
A visitation will take place at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E 1300 S. SLC, UT on Tues. Oct. 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral service will be held at the East Millcreek Stake Center, 3100 E. Craig Dr. on Wednesday, Oct.16th, at 12:00 with a visitation preceding beginning at 10:30 AM.Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Stuart will be further honored with a Memorial service held in the 3rd Ward chapel 495 South Greenfield Rd. Gilbert AZ on Tue. Oct. 22nd from 6:30 to 8:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019