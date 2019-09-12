|
Sunny Christopher Griffith
"If You Had a Super Power, What Would it Be?"
Sunny Christopher Griffith returned to his heavenly home on September 7, 2019 in Salt Lake City, after battling cancer.
He was born to Karen Redhair Paras on October 27, 1977 in Salt Lake City.
Sunny was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in Santiago, Chile. He always went out of his way to make other people's day, whether it was a waitress, a cashier, or a stranger on the street. He felt that he "couldn't wait to meet my Savior, fall at his feet, and bathe them in my tears."
Sunny worked for 20 years in the US ARMY. As a Major, he was a passionate advocate for SHARP-the Sexual Harrassment/Assault Response and Prevention unit. In that capacity, his kindness and compassion were deeply appreciated.
Sunny especially loved his family and always had one of his four children riding on his strong shoulders. He was a fan of the "American Ninja Warrior" show and was hoping to participate as a contestant next season. He loved rock climbing, dancing with his daughters, and he adored his sons.
Sunny also loved amusement parks, Dungeons & Dragons, and was a promising writer working on a fantasy novel with his mentor David Farland. He liked to ask people, "If you had a super power, what would it be?"
He is survived by his wife Adrienne Lee, his daughters Adelaide (8), Ruby (5), and his sons William (3) and Samuel (4 months); also by his parents Karen and Richard Paras, and Richard and Sandy Bean; his brothers Tony Fink, Justin Griffith, Rich Bean, Jeff Bean, and Edward Bean; his grandmother Marvella White; and his beloved aunt and uncle Connie and Brent Pendleton.
Loved ones who preceded him in death were his grandfathers Elwood White and Arlen Redhair, along with his uncle Paul Redhair.
His viewing will be held Friday, September 13th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Rose Canyon 3rd Ward Chapel, 6869 West Vista Springs Drive, Herriman, UT.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 14th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Rose Canyon 3rd Ward Chapel, with a viewing prior to services from 10:00-10:45 am..
Thank you to the many people who cared for him at the University of Utah Health Center and Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019