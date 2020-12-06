Sunny Sawyer
1954 ~ 2020
Harry Emory Sawyer III, better known as Sunny, passed away on 2 December 2020 in Murray, Utah, surrounded by his family after a short but aggressive illness. He was born 8 January 1954 in Norfolk, VA to Harry Emory Sawyer, Jr, and Catherine Virginia Robinson.
Sunny is survived by wife Stephanie; children Catsy (Chad) Parker, Cody (Alicia), Killian, Clare and Conor; ex-wife Cindy Perkins; mother Catherine Sawyer; siblings David Sawyer, Steven Sawyer, and Joy (Corey) Vann; and two grandchildren, Gavin and Laney Parker.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude Children's Hospital, or any charity that is dedicated to helping children in need.
Friends are invited to a wake for Sunny on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City.
