Sunny Sawyer
1954 - 2020
Harry Emory Sawyer III, better known as Sunny, passed away on 2 December 2020 in Murray, Utah, surrounded by his family after a short but aggressive illness. He was born 8 January 1954 in Norfolk, VA to Harry Emory Sawyer, Jr, and Catherine Virginia Robinson.
Sunny is survived by wife Stephanie; children Catsy (Chad) Parker, Cody (Alicia), Killian, Clare and Conor; ex-wife Cindy Perkins; mother Catherine Sawyer; siblings David Sawyer, Steven Sawyer, and Joy (Corey) Vann; and two grandchildren, Gavin and Laney Parker.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude Children's Hospital, or any charity that is dedicated to helping children in need.
Friends are invited to a wake for Sunny on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor between the hours of 10AM and 4PM Monday through Saturday at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation. The courtesy of wearing a mask to services is required. The wake will be live streamed and interactive for those who prefer to attend virtually by visiting www.starksfuneral.com and clicking on his obituary where a "Watch Service Live" button will appear.
Share your photos and memories with his family and view tribute slideshow at www.starksfuneral.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Wake
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
