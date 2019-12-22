|
Apr 4, 1947 ~ Dec 17, 2019
Ann Best passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2019.
Ann was the daughter of Parley Paul Probst and Mayme Miles Church. Ann was proud of her heritage in the Heber Valley. Parley was a prominent businessman and rancher, a legacy Ann was able to continue with the Flying V Ranch. Mayme's family established the Schneitter's Hot Pots, now the Homestead Resort in Midway. She loved her family, animals, books, ranching and especially Christmas. Her family, friends and acquaintances will miss her beautiful smile, sparkling eyes, warm hugs and her generous loving soul.
Ann was a cherished wife, mother, daughter, grammy, great grammy, sister, aunt and cousin. She is survived by those she breathed life into. There will be a private gathering celebrating her life and in lieu of flowers Ann would ask you to please donate to your local animal shelter in her honor.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019