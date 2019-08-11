|
|
Susan Anne Clegg
February 14, 1947 ~
June 30, 2019
Our much-loved sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend, Susan Anne Clegg, died peacefully of natural causes on June 30 in Chicago. Born on February 14, 1947, in Chicago, Susan was the cherished daughter of David H. Clegg and Joanne Bolger Clegg,
who dubbed her "our hummingbird" as she flitted between Chicago and Salt Lake to care for them in their final years.
Susan spent the first four years of her life in Wheaton, Illinois, before moving to Salt Lake City, where she went to Cathedral School and East High. She attended Gonzaga University in Spokane and graduated from the University of Washington at Seattle with a degree in political science. In 1971, Susan realized her longtime dream to become a flight attendant and was regularly honored for the caring professionalism she showed her passengers throughout her career of nearly 40 years with American Airlines, all of it based in Chicago.
Susan was a life-long member of the Catholic Church and focused her energy and love on family, dogs, travel, and her beloved '65 Mustang convertible ("Miss Daisy").
Susan is survived by her sister, Carol (and Peter), of Auckland, New Zealand, and her brother, David (and Diane), of San Rafael, CA. She was the much-loved aunt of Susan and Dominic of London and Jim and Anne of New York City, and the adoring great-aunt of their children, Ava and Lucy.
A "Celebration of the Life of Susan" will be held at the Fort Douglas Post Chapel, 120 Fort Douglas Blvd, Salt Lake City, on Saturday, August 17, at 11:00 A.M. Separate private interment, Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019