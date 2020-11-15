Oh how thankful I am for the many many sweet memories of Susan Walker Backman. They go clear back to grade school memories when her mother, Rowena, would read " Ricky Ticky Tavey to us at WEBSTER ELEMENTARY. Susan and I grew up a block away from one another. We were very close friends always. Then when we married, Susan and Jack told us they were building a home on Jean St. We Made one of the best decisions of our life to be their neighbors. Oh what a grand place to grow up our friendships with theBackmans will continue forever. As We are now Neighbors with Randy and Penny. FRIENDS ARE FOREVER All our love to her familyHal & Sylvia Sharp Family

