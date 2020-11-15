1/2
Susan Backman
1939 - 2020
Our loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Susan Blanch Welcker Backman passed away on November 11, 2020. She was born to Lewis and Rowena Welcker on August 27, 1939. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Lewis, sister Della, brother Max, and great-grandson Blake Jr.
Mom married her sweetheart John Peter Backman III on June 27, 1958. They were married for 52 wonderful years and were blessed with 4 children; Jeff (Diane), Randy (Penny), Rhonda (Kevin), and Darren. They had 9 grandchildren; Jacob, Levi, Kattrina, Lyndi, Zachary, Camille, Jason, Callee, and Landon. They had 16 great-grandchildren.
Mom lost dad to a long illness on July 3, 2010. She had a very difficult time with his passing. She missed the love of her life. At the time of her passing, Mom was at a memory care facility (Elk Meadows) in Oakley, Utah. We would like to thank all of the staff and her Hospice nurse Audry for taking such great care of our Mother during her long battle with Alzheimer's. She was a favorite resident there and we know she loved them.
Mom was a wonderful cook and loved making quilts for her family. Mom worked and retired from her career as a Secretary at Brockbank Jr. High School. She loved all her co-workers and was able to work alongside her neighbor and dear friend.
Mom and Dad enjoyed going on trips and spending time with family at their cabin in the Mountains. Everybody on the mountain knew and loved Jack and Susan.
Mom will be dearly missed and Christmas will never be the same without her.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association, Utah Chapter at alz.org/Utah.
Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
NOV
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Oh how thankful I am for the many many sweet memories of Susan Walker Backman. They go clear back to grade school memories when her mother, Rowena, would read " Ricky Ticky Tavey to us at WEBSTER ELEMENTARY. Susan and I grew up a block away from one another. We were very close friends always. Then when we married, Susan and Jack told us they were building a home on Jean St. We Made one of the best decisions of our life to be their neighbors. Oh what a grand place to grow up our friendships with theBackmans will continue forever. As We are now Neighbors with Randy and Penny. FRIENDS ARE FOREVER All our love to her familyHal & Sylvia Sharp Family
Sylvia Sharp
