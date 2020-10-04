1/1
Susan Eileen Day Caywood
1955 - 2020
Suzie passed away suddenly on September 19th at her home in Taylorsville, she was 64 years old. Suzie was born in Havre, Montana on December 31, 1955 to Mike and Angie Fitz. The family moved to Salt Lake when she age 4. She grew up in Murray where she spent most of her formative years and graduated from Murray High in 1974.
She married Mike Day in 1977 and they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. They were married for 13 years and had 3 children together, Patrick, Kori and Sean. After she and Mike divorced, Suzie met Tony Caywood, they married and had a son Joshua. Tony and Suzie moved to Salt Lake Valley where she lived until she passed.
Suzie loved her family more than anything and always went "over the top" to make memories with them. Suzie had a big heart and was a passionate person. She was also the family "fixer" trying to keep us on her designated path. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with the boys whenever time permitted. She had a special love for animals of all kinds, especially dogs. When she was about 12, she came home on a "stray" horse one day and asked if she could keep it!
Suzie is preceded in death by her momma Angie, who understood her the best and her two children, Patrick and Kori, who left this life way to young. She is survived by her boys Shawnie and Joshua, her "Pop's" Mike Fitz of Murray whom she loved and her brothers, Terry Fitz of Murray and Kevin (Terrille) Fitz of Sandy. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dominic, Kira and Memphis Dawn. Auntie Suzie will be missed by her nephews and nieces whom she loved to tease and get them riled up to her delight.
A celebration of Suzie's life will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with her family at www.starksfuneral.com.
"Suzie, our hearts are broken but our love and prayers remain".

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
You are an amazing person Sue you’ll truly be missed, I’ll for sure miss seeing you
Annie
Friend
September 28, 2020
Rest in peace sweet Sue. My heart goes out to you, your kids and your whole family, I love you all. Love and prayers.
Trish
Trisha Howick
Friend
September 27, 2020
RIPARADISE Aunt Sue. You’ve always been so good to me, still called me your niece even though you and Mike haven’t been together for years. I remember babysitting for you guys and you always paid me sooooo much $$. To say the least, I was always up to babysitting. We went our separate ways as I grew up, but with the deaths of Pat and Kori, we’ve seen each other recently and cried together. Another one gone too soon!!
Tracy
Family
September 27, 2020
So many memories of Susie celebrating holidays both at Kev&Terri’s and Mike’s!!
And screaming during football games!!
Rest in piece girl with your Momma and two babies!! Love and prayers to all .. Carolyn
Carolyn Laurenzo
Friend
