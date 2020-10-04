RIPARADISE Aunt Sue. You’ve always been so good to me, still called me your niece even though you and Mike haven’t been together for years. I remember babysitting for you guys and you always paid me sooooo much $$. To say the least, I was always up to babysitting. We went our separate ways as I grew up, but with the deaths of Pat and Kori, we’ve seen each other recently and cried together. Another one gone too soon!!

Tracy

Family