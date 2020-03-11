|
|
Susan Elizabeth Dietz Mathison
1959 - 2020
Susan Elizabeth Dietz Mathison, our Susie, was born June 15, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She returned to the arms of passed loved ones on March 7, 2020. Her father was Dr. Thomas Dietz and her mother, who is embracing her in heaven, was Carol Greenwell Dietz.
She met her sweetheart, Mark Mathison at a seminary computer dance in high school and they later married in 1979. Together they had 5 children. Susie and Mark were a team and did everything together. They loved going on trips in their Sequoia but most of all just loved being together with family.
She is survived by her brothers Matt (Temple) and Billy (Christie), her father, Tom, her husband Mark, and their five children, Sarah, David (Shelley), Hollie (Jackson), Amelia, and Hannah (Joseph) and her grandchildren Sela, Marky, William, Leo, Levi and Enzo. She is preceded in death by her mom, and sister Cindy.
Because Susie was the ultimate comedian, her family has requested you bring any especially funny stories you've shared with Susie, written on a letter or card when attending her services. A viewing will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 from 10 AM -11:30 AM, followed by funeral services at 12:00 PM at the River Ridge Meeting House at 1409 W. Shields Lane, South Jordan, UT. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020