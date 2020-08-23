1/1
Susan Irene "Ace" Anderson
Susan Irene "Ace" Anderson
Feb 2,1946 ~ Aug 18, 2019
It's been a year since you flew away, shedding the physical self that had been so at odds with you for the past five years, the body that caused you to suffer so much for too long. We remain in the state of awe you left us with, agape at your calm, your courage, your strength, your utter lack of complaint, your rare, sweet grace. That was you. You were always a bulwark against the mediocre, the crass, the vulgar, the false, the half-baked, the banal-a beacon of reasoned joy. We love you forever, Ace. You live in our hearts. You lift our hearts. Now we just try to stand in your light.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
