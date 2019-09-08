Home

Susan Jane Brown Mathiesen


1940 - 2019
Susan Jane Brown Mathiesen Obituary
1940 ~ 2019
Susan Jane Brown Mathiesen peacefully passed away on Sept. 7, 2019. Susan was born on Oct. 23, 1940 to John and Wilma Brown in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Erik Mathiesen Sept. 11, 1964. She is survived by her husband, Erik. son, Steven (Alex) Mathiesen, Ulm, Germany, daughter, Shari (Davor) Kapelina, Bethesda, Maryland and 4 grandsons, Nils & Tim Mathiesen, and Maxim & Alex Kapelina. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at St. Olaf's Catholic Church, 277 E. 1800 S., Bountiful, Utah at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her sister Joy at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
