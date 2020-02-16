|
|
Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, Susan Jane Ekblad Gourley, 77, returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She left her family with a legacy of love, traditions, and strength. She set an example of following the gospel of Jesus Christ and acceptance of all people. She truly loved others.
Susan was born to Lenart Frank Ekblad and Jane Bailey Ekblad. She spent a happy childhood in Garfield, Utah and graduated in 1961 from Cyprus High in Magna. She married her lifelong sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Gourley in the Salt Lake Temple in 1964. Susan passed away just 2 days before their 56th anniversary. Their marriage was an example of true love and mutual respect for each other. Together they created a joyous legacy of camping trips, family cruises, and holiday parties. Our family remains close because of these traditions.
Susan graduated from the University of Utah with a BS in Early Childhood Education at age 40, and received an MA in Education from Utah State at age 47. She earned endorsements in Reading and ESL. She taught kindergarten through third grade for over 25 years for Granite School District where hundreds of students benefited from her love and passion for education.
She also held many stake and ward positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a faithful member throughout her life. She often bore her testimony of the Savior to her family and friends. She and Bob served a mission at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii and taught English and business classes for one year in Guangzhou, China.
She loved all people and embraced our similarities rather than be concerned with our differences. She'd say, "Wherever you go, people are just people." We know she has gone on before us and we will see her again.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her husband, Bob; her brother Paul (Carole) Ekblad, her sister Diane (Clair) Brothersen, her four daughters Janie (Juan) Canals, Lisa (Ronnie) Berti, Julie (Robert) Sheen, Traci (Brett) Boulter; twelve grandchildren and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Her family wishes to express deep gratitude to Dr Litton and staff of Utah Cancer Specialists and the kind staff at Summit Hospice.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 18th 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W 2700 S, Magna. On Wednesday, February 19th 2020, a short viewing from 10:00 - 10:45 am prior to services. Services 11:00 am at the North Canyon 7th Ward House 3350 S. 100 East, Bountiful, Utah. Interment: Valley View Memorial Park. More information at www.peelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020