|
|
Susan Kay Garcia
1955 ~ 2019
Susan Kay Garcia, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on October 1, 2019 in Herriman City, Utah. Susan was born to Alma Dean Skinner and Burma Elizabeth Neild on September 3, 1955. Services will be held on Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at the Larkin Riverton Chapel, 3688 West 12600 South, at 12 PM. A visitation will be held on Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 from 6-8 PM and prior on to services Sat. at 11 AM in the same location. For full obituary, please see Larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019